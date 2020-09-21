The 21st September 1980 marks the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of a man who was last seen alive on a North Sea ferry off the coast of Suffolk.

Kevin Dundon, from Clacton-on-Sea, was aged just 22-years-old when he went missing whilst aboard a ferry returning to Felixstowe from Belgium on Sunday 21 September 1980.

Kevin was an employee of the Townsend Thoresen shipping company and at the time of his disappearance was working on a vessel named the Viking Viscount. He had only started working on this particular ferry three days before he went missing.

The Viking Viscount set sail from Felixstowe to Zeebrugge at approximately 9am on Sunday 21 September 1980, with 86 crew members aboard. There were 605 passengers on board, many of which were large organised groups of coach parties.

The original investigation faced some considerable hurdles due to the fact Kevin was on a ferry 26 miles out at sea when he was last seen alive, and which was carrying almost 700 souls. There seems to be growing support to suggest Kevin’s disappearance was not accidental. It is highly unlikely that Kevin was still on the ship when it docked at Felixstowe. Andy Guy, the Major Crime Review and Unsolved Case Manager for Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies

The last confirmed sightings of Kevin are at around 6.30pm when he is believed to have been seen exiting the galley through a door which could have taken him to either the toilets or the deck.

The position of the ferry at this time was approximately 26 miles off the Suffolk coast and an estimated one mile south of the Galloper light vessel, which was one of a number of static lighthouse ships anchored around the UK.

No definitive answers or evidence as to what happened to Kevin has ever been found, and his status has remained as missing for four decades.

It is now 40 years since our brother Kevin's disappearance, he was just 22-years-old. Unfortunately, during that time our Mother, Father and sister Jennifer have all since passed away without ever knowing what happened to him. Seeing our family being torn apart with grief was virtually unbearable. Kevin’s brothers, Jimmy, Tom and Danny Dundon

Anyone who believes they have information about Kevin Dundon’s disappearance, is asked to contact the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Crime Review and Unsolved Case Team on: 01953 423819, or by emailing: unsolvedcasereviews@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org