Hope for the high street as Northampton retailer bosses see footfall start to pick up
Retail bosses in Northampton say footfall is starting to pick up again.
Northampton's Business Improvement District, which helps promote the town, says there's evidence to suggest lockdown restrictions have encouraged more people to shop locally.
Early indications that are being published by credit card companies and Barclays etc, do now show a clear indication that transactions are now being made closer to people's residential addresses then what they ever have done before.
Of course the Covid-19 pandemic, like elsewhere in the region, has hit Northampton's high street hard.
Just last week it was announced two major supermarkets in the town are closing - Sainsbury's in the Grosvenor Centre and Tesco Metro in Abington Street - although it could be argued that they had issues before Coronavirus.
Business owners certainly have mixed feelings about the town's future.
There's no routine here anymore, people ask us what our busy days are, we can't answer that question, you know some days we're smiling from ear to ear, and then other days it's utter disappointing really."
I think the future for Northampton is really bright, I think the university has had a massive impact on trade, I think we see a lot more young customers which is brilliant, because they're the future generation that are going to be using the town centre. So I feel like yes it's going to change, and it's going to be drastically different to what people have known before, but that's not a bad thing.