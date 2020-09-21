Retail bosses in Northampton say footfall is starting to pick up again.

Northampton's Business Improvement District, which helps promote the town, says there's evidence to suggest lockdown restrictions have encouraged more people to shop locally.

There are signs people are staying local to shop Credit: ITV News Anglia

Early indications that are being published by credit card companies and Barclays etc, do now show a clear indication that transactions are now being made closer to people's residential addresses then what they ever have done before. Mark Mullen, Northampton BID

Of course the Covid-19 pandemic, like elsewhere in the region, has hit Northampton's high street hard.

Just last week it was announced two major supermarkets in the town are closing - Sainsbury's in the Grosvenor Centre and Tesco Metro in Abington Street - although it could be argued that they had issues before Coronavirus.

Business owners certainly have mixed feelings about the town's future.

Yasmin Argent runs a cafe in the town and has mixed feelings about the future Credit: ITV News Anglia

There's no routine here anymore, people ask us what our busy days are, we can't answer that question, you know some days we're smiling from ear to ear, and then other days it's utter disappointing really." Yasmin Argent, Matchbox Cafe