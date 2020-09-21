Men who've had coronavirus symptoms and recovered in the East are being urged to donate blood plasma due to a shortage of donors.

More than 8,000 people have volunteered to donate plasma across the region, but NHS Blood and Transplant says only 38 per cent of those are men.

It says men have higher level of antibodies, compared to woman, after they've recovered from the virus.

The service also says men generally have larger veins and a larger volume of blood in their circulation, meaning they are more likely to meet the donation requirements on the day and three times more likely to give a high antibody unit of plasma the first time they donate.

To date, around 17,000 donations have been taken nationally, including 1,081 donations at Cambridge and Luton donor centres.

Men who have had Covid-19 ‘could save lives’ by donating blood plasma Credit: PA

The NHS says plasma contains neutralising antibodies which could stop the virus from spreading and help save lives.

Plasma is being collected and stored so it can be distributed to hospitals in the East and around the country, if needed.

“We’re not sure why fewer men than women are offering to donate in the East of England but we need men who have coronavirus symptoms to come forward and offer to donate", Professor Dave Roberts at NHS Blood and Transplant, said.

“You don’t need to have had had a positive test – if you had the symptoms, we want to hear from you, as all donations are tested.

“Please help the NHS fight COVID-19 by donating It is safe and easy, and you could save lives.”