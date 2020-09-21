Pubs and bars to shut at 10pm from Thursday to stop spread of coronavirus

Pubs, bars and restaurants will have to shut at 10pm from Thursday to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The new restriction will be set out by the Prime Minister in Parliament before an address to the nation which will be broadcast at 8pm tomorrow, 22 September.

All hospitality venues in England will be included in the measure. The sector will also be restricted by law to table service only.

Warnings have already been given by the country's top scientists that we could be heading for 200 Covid deaths nationally a day by the middle of November if the current infection rate continues.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has said we need to "change course" or face a very difficult six months.

The UK's Covid-19 alert level has now moved to 4, meaning transmission is "high or rising exponentially".

It comes as the number of people being hospitalised in the East from the virus has doubled in a week to 57.

Speaking about the new closing times, a No 10 spokesperson said:

"No-one underestimates the challenges the new measures will pose to many individuals and businesses.

"We know this won't be easy, but we must take further action to control the resurgence in cases of the virus and protect the NHS."