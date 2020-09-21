Scientists warn of 'grim winter': Businesses fear second lockdown

Watch a report by Charlie Frost on the prospect of a second lockdown

There's been a 'grim' warning from the country's top scientists that the UK could see 50,000 cases of coronavirus a day by mid-October and 200 deaths a day by November if current restrictions don't cause infection rates to fall.

The Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the Chief Scientific Advisor, said that infection rates, which are currently doubling every seven days, could fall if everyone follows the current rules.

The Prime Minister is to hold an emergency COBRA meeting tomorrow morning (Tuesday 22nd Sept) and is expected to make any announcement afterwards in the House of Commons.

In Saffron Walden at the Mocha Cafe, the reaction to the briefing with Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance was one of concern over the possibility of another lockdown.

We're really worried, we've pulled nearly all our staff back from furlough, we've got one to come back, so we've got to this stage and we are so happy, so then to be told again, sorry back to takeaway we have to reduce our staff by 60 per cent. Nicola Slade, Owner, Mocha Cafe

Cafe owner Nicola Slade and Shara Vickers from Saffron Walden BID watching the briefing. Credit: ITV News Anglia

At the 500 year old Cross Keys Pub and Hotel in Saffron Walden, staff are also worried about any new restrictions they might face or the chance of pub closures.

August was fantastic, eat out to help out and now it feels like they are going to throw us under the bus again and that is unfair on us, we need clarity. Charlotte Mitchell, General Manager, Cross Keys Hotel

Meanwhile police may be faced with enforcing new regulations as the Government is expected to take more action to stop the growing number of cases.

In Bury St Edmunds, officers say people have responded well to the rule of six so far and they haven't had to deal with any significant groups of people disregarding the regulations.

But they are prepared to take action if people do flout the rules.