Students and staff self-isolate after Covid-19 outbreak at Suffolk school

More than 50 students at a school in Suffolk have been told to self-isolate after two members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds said it was working closely with public health authorities to contain the spread of the virus.

One member of support staff and one member of teaching staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

Around 50 students and 7 staff members who have been in close contact with the two staff members that have tested positive have been instructed to self-isolate at home for a period of 14 days.

Lee Walker, Headteacher at King Edward VI School, said: “We are continuing to work very closely with Suffolk County Council and Public Health England, all of whom continue to advise us. The health, safety and well-being of our school community remains our number one priority.”

An Incident Management Team, consisting of representatives from Public Health England, Public Health Suffolk, Children & Young People services at Suffolk County Council and the school’s Leadership Team, has been formed to deal with this issue.

Stuart Keeble, Director of Public Health at Suffolk County Council, said: “Understandably this news may worry parents, we want to reassure you that the risk of COVID-19 to children and transmission of it between children and staff is low.

"It is safe for children to be in school and incredibly important for their development and wellbeing.

“We will continue to offer our guidance to King Edward VI School and support them to protect students and staff to be at school safely.”

Dr Jorg Hoffmann, Deputy Director for Health Protection, Public Health England East, said: “We have worked with the school to identify any staff and students who need to self-isolate before returning to school.

"Using the bubble system in schools can help us do that quickly, efficiently and without causing disruption to the rest of the school. Our ultimate aim is to protect the staff and pupils of the school and prevent any further spread.”