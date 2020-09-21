Suffolk baby death: Police complete CCTV viewing in search for newborn's mother

Detectives investigating the death of a newborn baby found at a recycling centre in Suffolk have finished viewing 11,000 hours of cctv footage in connection with the case and are still no closer to finding the baby's parents.

The baby girl, known as 'Baby S' was discovered on the 14th May. Police believe she was taken to the Sackers recycling centre on Ipswich Road in one of two waste collection vehicles which had collected commercial waste throughout the day from 52 different locations.

Waste collection map showing 52 locations which police are investigating. Credit: Suffolk police

The CCTV footage has been taken from areas in and around the bin locations and has been looked at by police.

All the footage has been reviewed from midnight of 12th May through to the time when the bin was collected at each location on 14th May.

Officers have also visited over 800 addresses and premises as part of their investigation.

Unfortunately, we cannot specify the location where this little baby girl was left prior to being conveyed to Sackers. We are still trying to establish if Baby S died before being left at one of the collections sites and examinations in relation to this remain ongoing with support from medical experts. It is anticipated these will still take many weeks. DI Karl Nightingale, Suffolk Police

Detectives say a comprehensive search at Sackers recycling centre, during which a number of items were seized, have not helped in identifying the parents to Baby S.

Police have been appealing for people to come forward in their investigation. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Suffolk police are re-appealing for anyone with information to come forward and help piece together the identity of Baby S and her parents and how she came to be placed in a bin.

A Home Office post-mortem examination took place in May. Its findings were undetermined pending further investigations.