Wellingborough boxing trainer's appeal to help set up gym

A boxing trainer from Wellingborough, who has coached more than 4,000 children and adults, is calling for local firms help setting up a permanent base.

Ray Revell has managed Wellingborough's Amateur Boxing club for more than four decades, teaching children of all ages boxing skills.

Since Ray started over 40 years ago, he has taught in three different venues but now he has been offered a permanent home.

To have our own boxing club would be absolutely fantastic. It's been my lifelong work to find it, to get one. We're not funded you see, there's no funding behind us, the only money we make is what we charge the children for coming in and believe it or not for the last 25 years I've charged £2.50 a session. You know and I've kept it that low you know because we want the kids to come. Ray Revell Head Coach, Wellingborough Amateur Boxing Club

The venue needs to be transformed into a full-time gym and training zone but needs serious work to get there.

Ray is appealing to businesses to help with funds, materials and volunteers for the following:

Ceiling removed flooring

Plumbing

Electrical (lights, sockets etc)

Skips

And much more

There is nothing for the teenagers to do anywhere, they know they can come here, they can train, they don't have to box competitively, they can come in here and use it as a youth club. They come in, they train, they have a laugh, they meet people, all their friends come and it makes a real difference to them. Ray Revell Head Coach, Wellingborough Amateur Boxing Club

