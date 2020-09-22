Hopes that spectators would be allowed to attend this week's Cambridgeshire Meeting at Newmarket have been dashed by the new Government guidelines on Covid-19 that have put a halt to sports events 'piloting' the idea of having limited size crowds.

It's left official's with little choice but to stage racing behind closed doors again. The meeting starts on Thursday (24th)

Horse racing at Newmarket Credit: ITV Anglia

Amy Starkey who runs Newmarket Racecourse said

We respect the Government’s decision to postpone its programme of spectator pilots across sport as part of trying to reduce interaction between people. Sadly, this means the Cambridgeshire Meeting will take place without the limited number of spectators who the team worked so hard to prepare to welcome in a safe way. Amy Starkey, Newmarket Racecourse

It now seems almost certain that Newmarket will have no spectators for the entire flat season.

All three days of the Cambridgeshire meeting can still be seen on ITV.