Essex police has launched a campaign to encourage more people from diverse backgrounds to join the force.

Currently only three per cent of officers are from black, Asian, and minority ethnic backgrounds.

The 'We Value Difference' campaign, which is a part of the force's 'Fit the Bill' recruitment drive, features current staff.

34% of officers are female

The force said the number of applicants from ethnic minorities increased in July and August, with almost ten per cent from BAME backgrounds and 30 per cent of female applicants.

"Essex is such a diverse county - from beautiful countryside villages to the buzz of our urban towns and cities, enviable coastline and the pull of the borders of London", Assistant Chief Constable Tracey Harman said.

"As well as working on behalf of the community, the police are also within your community. We want our officers, staff and volunteers to be as diverse as Essex itself and represent the best of us all. With the right values, and whatever differences you may think you have, Essex Police could be the place for you to challenge yourself and make a real difference to lives across the county."

The 'We Value Difference' campaign by Essex police

The campaign reached more than one million people in the first 24 hours of launching on social media.

"It's been amazing to see the reaction - not just from across Essex, but across the UK and beyond", Chief Constable Harrington said.

"Our aim is to make our police force as diverse as the county we serve, and we are committed to doing that.

"We genuinely value differences between different people and communities at Essex Police - whether that's your age, your ethnicity or your life experience. As long as you share our commitment to protect and serve the people of Essex, we want to hear from you."