Ipswich Town have signed teenage Arsenal defender Mark McGuinness on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old has impressed for the Gunners' under 23s side and starred in their recent win over Town's first team in the EFL Trophy at Portman Road.

That performance clearly caught the eye of Ipswich boss Paul Lambert who has now managed to add him to his squad for the rest of the League One campaign.

McGuinness will compete with Luke Chambers, Corrie Ndaba, Toto Nsiala, James Wilson and Luke Woolfenden for the centre back positions at Ipswich.

"I’m hoping to be involved in plenty of first-team matches here. The lads have started really well, so I know I’ll have to impress and I won’t just walk into the team, but I’m up for the challenge," McGuinness said.

"The experience here could be invaluable to me. I want to make the most of it and help the club achieve what it wants."

Meanwhile, young Ipswich midfielder Idris El Mizouni has re-joined Cambridge United on loan, while Norwich City duo Danel Sinani and Melvin Sitti have both completed loan moves to Belgian side Waasland-Beveren.