As Whitbread announce thousands of jobs are under threat across their Premier Inns group, pub chain Wetherspoon has announced plans that could see it cut up to half of its jobs at pubs in six UK airports including the award winning Windmill at Stansted.

The company said it had written to its 1,000 airport staff to warn them that between 400 and 450 jobs are at risk of redundancy.

Weatherspoon pub at Stansted Airport

The decision is mainly a result of a downturn in trade in these pubs, linked with the large reduction in passenger numbers using the airports. We should emphasise that no firm decisions have been made at this stage John Hutson, Weatherspoon Chief Executive

As well as Stansted jobs could also go at Gatwick, Heathrow, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Glasgow airports.