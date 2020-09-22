Leighton Buzzard has been hit by an earthquake for the third time in two weeks with scientists saying there could be more to come.

The British Geological Society confirmed the magnitude three tremor hit the Bedfordshire town on Tuesday morning, following the initial quake on September 8 and a first aftershock on September 13, which were magnitude 3.5 and 2.1.

Glenn Ford, a seismologist with the BGS said

What we're seeing here is a small aftershock from that earthquake (on September 8). It's "typical behaviour" which had been seen in different areas of the UK on many occasions. There's obviously been some stress been building up in that particular area and we've had the initial earthquake. It's maybe just still rebalancing the stress regime in that part of the world Glenn Ford,British Geological Survey

Mr Ford also says it's possible another tremor will follow but it isn't known when that could happen.

Reports say today's quake only lasted a couple of seconds and was like a single jolt like a car doing an emergency stop.