Meet our Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser 2020 finalists - Craig McMurrough

They call him Mr Ovary. But it's not only Craig McMurrough's impressive outfit that makes him look like a slightly unconventional superhero - his fundraising is pretty heroic too.

For anyone who ran this year's Cambridge Half Marathon, this unusual costume will no doubt have caught their eye - and possibly made them look up what on earth he was doing.

And that's exactly what Craig, from Royston in Hertfordshire, hopes to achieve every time he heads out for a charity run or bucket collection.

He's raising awareness of ovarian cancer - the disease that took his sister Cheryl's life four years ago, just three weeks after her diagnosis.

Craig McMurrough's sister Cheryl died just three weeks after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Already, he knows friends who have managed to get early treatment thanks to his efforts to flag up the most common signs: feeling constantly bloated, a swollen tummy, needing to pee more often and getting full quickly when eating.

But it is the £40,000 he has raised for the charity Ovacome at the same time that has led to his nomination for the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year award for Anglia West.

Not all of Craig's outfits are quite so unusual Credit: ITV News Anglia

The charity has been constantly impressed by Craig's enthusiasm and determination to see fewer people lose their lives to the disease. At the moment, 4,000 women die each year from ovarian cancer.

Craig is really special. He contacted me and he said 'I'm doing a marathon and I think I should dress as an ovary because we really need to to bring attention to ovarian cancer', and so we set about trying to design this huge ovary for him to run in. It's always a point of conversation so people really do get to know about ovarian cancer. Lee Priestly, Ovacome

It's not the first time Craig has been inspired to dress up for charity. Previous efforts have seen him take on the guise of a Red Arrow in aid of the RAF Association, a bear for Help for Heroes, and don a bra to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Watch Graham Stothard's report above to find out more about our finalist Craig McMurrough.