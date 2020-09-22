Meet our Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser 2020 finalists - Danny Moloney

By day he's a Norwich estate agent but, in practically all his spare time, Danny Moloney is dedicated to helping good causes.

And that's why he's been nominated for the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award for the East of the Anglia region.

Danny estimates he has raised around £600,000 for various good causes over the last decade, ranging from Help For Heroes to the NHS.

Most recently, he turned his attention to Norwich toddler Harry Deeba who had been diagnosed with stage-four neuroblastoma - a form of cancer.

His parents needed to raise £239,000 to get him to America for treatment that could reduce the chances of the cancer returning. Thanks in large part to Danny - who organised music concerts and charity balls - they got there.

And he has since started helping Christina Thomas, a little girl from Norfolk whose brain tumour drugs cost £7,000 a time from Germany.

Christina Thomas is being treated for a brain tumour - thanks to Danny Moloney's fundraising.

Her family rely on Danny's fundraising to keep them going.

He's an absolute diamond fella, he's an amazing human being. A lovely guy and a good friend. A serial-fundraising genius. And he's got a massive heart and he just wants to keep raising money and he's made such a difference to so many. Kenny Thomas, father of Christina

Danny Moloney walked a marathon to raise money for Norfolk girl Christina Thomas.

Watch Kate Prout's report above to find out more about finalist Danny Moloney.