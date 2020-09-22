Snooker players Daniel Wells and Gary Wilson have tested positive for Covid-19 at the BetVictor European Masters in Milton Keynes and have withdrawn from the event.

Daniel Wells, Snooker player

Both Wells and Wilson arrived at the venue on Monday and were tested. The positive results were received on Tuesday morning. All other players and officials tested at the event so far have had negative results.

Gary Wilson

Two other players, Elliot Slessor and David Lilley, have also withdrawn as they came into contact with Wilson on Monday. Wells did not come into contact with any other players.

The opponents of the four players to withdraw will receive a bye to the second round. Lilley would have played David Gilbert, Slessor would have faced James Cahill, Wells would have played Ronnie O’Sullivan and Wilson was due to meet Duane Jones.

All four players will now undergo a period of self isolation.