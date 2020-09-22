Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Wisbech earlier this month have arrested a sixth person.

Tom Lewis who was 23, and from Larksfield in Wisbech, was stabbed on Norwich Road in the town early on Tuesday, 8 September.

He was placed on life-support in intensive care but died two days later after a decision was made to end his life-support treatment.

An 18-year-old man from Kings Lynn was arrested this morning (Tuesday 22 September) in Wisbech on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Five men aged 18, 22, 23 and two aged 32, were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this month. They've now been released from custody while investigations continue.