Teenager arrested after drugs and weapons found in Cambridgeshire house

A teenage boy has been arrested in Cambridgeshire on suspicion of drug dealing.

Police raided a house in Merton Walk in Godmanchester on Monday 21 September.

They found suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Two air pistols were also confiscated.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.

A 20-year-old man is helping officers with their inquiries after a small cannabis grow was also found at the property.

PC Tom Russell of the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing team said: “We continue to proactively act on intelligence as part of our ongoing efforts to rid our streets of illegal drugs.

“I would encourage anybody with information about illegal drug activity to report it to us, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”