Watch a report by Stuart Leithes on a novel fundraising idea with a personal touch

A country park in Peterborough hoping to raise funds with the help of copper leaves sculpted by a local artist.

The Nene Park Trust has lost hundreds of thousands of pounds during the Covid 19 lockdown.

And they're now offering visitors the chance to buy a hand-crafted leaf to display in the park - engraved with a personal message of their choice.