The fundraising idea with a really personal touch
Watch a report by Stuart Leithes on a novel fundraising idea with a personal touch
A country park in Peterborough hoping to raise funds with the help of copper leaves sculpted by a local artist.
The Nene Park Trust has lost hundreds of thousands of pounds during the Covid 19 lockdown.
And they're now offering visitors the chance to buy a hand-crafted leaf to display in the park - engraved with a personal message of their choice.
There really has been so many wonderful memories shared here and it's a huge part of the Peterborough community, so as I said we want to let people put those memories on to a beautiful leaf, on to a beautiful sculpture that will be here for everybody to enjoy