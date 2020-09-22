Thousands of pounds raised for Essex hospice at 'Memory Walk' event

£8000 has been raised for the St Clare Hospice after 220 people took part in their 'Memory Walk' event on Sunday, 20th September.

The charity, based in Harlow, not only hosted the outdoor event to raise vital funds, but to give family members the chance to remember loved ones.

A number of families who attended were honouring friends and family who had passed away in the last few months, meaning some of them hadn't been able to attend a funeral due to Covid restrictions.

The event was needed this year, more than ever, to give families a chance to celebrate the lives of their lost loves ones, and sits at the heart of St Clare’s mission to support local people facing death, dying and bereavement, in any way that we can. Event organiser, Emma Broadbent

A family walking in memory Credit: St Clare Hospice

Starting from St Clare Hospice, the 5K route took participants through the local Hastingwood countryside.

Special coronavirus precautions were put in place to make sure the event was safe. There were three staggered start times, social distancing measures, small group sizes and hand sanitiser stations.

Participants were also not allowed to enter the Hospice building.

There was a memorial displayed in the gardens too, formed of hundreds of small windmills.

£8000 of vital funding was raised for the charity Credit: St Clare Hospice

It was such a poignant moment to see a sea of hundreds of windmills gently turning in the breeze – the memorial display in the Hospice gardens representing each of the people who are dearly missed. Event organiser, Emma Broadbent

Staff at the charity say the funding will be channelled back into their care services supporting local people at the end of their life, and through bereavement.

220 people took part in the 5K walk Credit: St Clare Hospice

We’d like to thank everyone who attended, and volunteered, on Sunday for their support of St Clare Hospice – the money that we raised at Walking in Memory is needed this year more than ever as we tackle the impact that the coronavirus has had on our fundraising income. Event organiser, Emma Broadbent