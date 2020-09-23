Colchester United chairman Robbie Cowling has claimed the government's decision to scrap plans to reintroduce fans to stadiums will threaten the livelihoods of "every club across every sport in the UK."

In an open letter sent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mr Cowling said he was "devastated" to learn of the decision having taken a number of steps to make his club's stadium Covid-secure - including removing nearly 2,000 seats.

He also accused the government of a "broad brush approach" and said that the final decision on whether it is safe for fans to return or not should have been left to Safety Advisory Groups.

The government had been hopeful of allowing fans to return to stadiums in limited numbers from the start of October, but games will now continue to be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

The announcement has left many clubs fearing they won't be able to survive the crisis, and the EFL confirmed on Wednesday that clubs stand to lose £200 million if the entire season is played without supporters in grounds.

Colchester United's JobServe Community Stadium. Credit: PA

I’m sure you can imagine how devastated I was to hear that you have taken a broad brush approach. Robbie Cowling, Colchester United chairman

"With this one decision you have not only threatened the livelihoods of the staff at Colchester United and the local businesses that rely on our club, and not only those staff and local businesses of every other football club in the EFL, but those of every club across every sport in the UK," Mr Cowling wrote.

"I appreciate you must be very busy and you are having to make very difficult decisions but this was one area where you didn’t need to do a thing because we had it all under control and everything is in place to allow professional clubs to open safely.

"Just so I understand it when I’m having to lay off even more staff, can someone explain to me again how I can safely sit in a confined aeroplane with 300 other passengers and I can safely eat inside a restaurant or drink inside a pub until 10pm but I can’t safely attend a football match which is predominately outside and has been certificated as safe by a SAG (Safety Advisory Group)?"