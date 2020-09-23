Convoy of tractors and trucks joins funeral procession of nine-year-old boy
A long convoy of trucks, lorries and other vehicles including monster trucks and old bangers has passed through a town in Suffolk for the funeral of a nine-year-old boy. Liam Hills died from a rare form of cancer earlier in September.
People from Brandon lined the streets of the town to pay their respects to Liam and see the procession pass.
A private family funeral took place in the afternoon.
Liam Hills had chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a liver transplant but died in hospital surrounded by family and friends on 2 September. He had hepatocellular cancer.