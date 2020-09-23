Convoy of tractors and trucks joins funeral procession of nine-year-old boy

A long convoy of trucks, lorries and other vehicles including monster trucks and old bangers has passed through a town in Suffolk for the funeral of a nine-year-old boy. Liam Hills died from a rare form of cancer earlier in September.

People from Brandon lined the streets of the town to pay their respects to Liam and see the procession pass.

A private family funeral took place in the afternoon.

Liam Hills from Brandon in Suffolk died of a rare form of cancer at the age of nine.

Liam Hills had chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a liver transplant but died in hospital surrounded by family and friends on 2 September. He had hepatocellular cancer.

Stock cars, tractors and lorries joined the funeral procession for nine-year-old Liam Hills Credit: ITV News Anglia

The funeral procession for nine-year-old Liam Hills through the streets of Brandon, Suffolk was joined by tractors Credit: ITV News Anglia