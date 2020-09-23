Downton star writes thriller set on Holkham beach

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

Downton Abbey star Catherine Steadman has written a psychological thriller set in one of the East of England's most famous beauty spots - Holkham beach in North Norfolk.

Catherine played the sassy Mabel Lane Fox, Lady Mary's rival in the hit ITV drama.

The book Mr Nobody is about a man who wakes up on an Holkham beach in winter, his memory gone.

Catherine Steadman as Mabel Lane Fox in Downton Abbey Credit: ITV Studios/Carnival Films

Catherine, who grew up in the New Forest in Hampshire, discovered Holkham while on a film shoot in 2008 when she stayed overnight in nearby Wells-next-the Sea.

I didn't know anything about this beach and wandered up here at sunset and was just absolutely gobsmacked. It's just a beautiful place and has that strange kind of desolate, beautiful , atmosphere, sort of dreamlike. Even today in the sunshine it's kind of got that haunting element to it which works for thrillers. Catherine Steadman, actor and author

Catherine Steadman's latest novel is a thriller called Mr Nobody Credit: ITV News Anglia

She's an actor famous for the small screen but her first book is already being adapted for the big screen.

Watch out for Reese Witherspoon's film company releasing Something in the Water soon.

So what is next for Catherine ? Writing or acting ?

Given the current sort of climate, acting is very tentative so I am doing the finishing touches to my third book and then I am going to start coming up with ideas for my fourth one. Catherine Steadman, actor and author