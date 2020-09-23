Getting to grips with the new rules six months after lockdown was first imposed

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Russell Hookey

Six months ago after we entered lockdown the Anglia regions have recorded the highest number of new cases in a day since May.

From Thursday, pubs, bars and restaurants will have to close at 10pm and must offer table service only.

Face masks will become mandatory in more places and we're once again being advised to work from home.

At The Bull Inn in Barton Mills near Bury St Edmunds, they're bracing themselves for the introduction of a 10pm pub curfew under the latest Covid restrictions. Managers say it's unwelcome for a business trying to get back on its feet.

Cheryl Hickman, co-owner of The Bull said: "In here, someone would be just as safe between 10pm and 11pm - our normal opening times, as they would at 10am until 11am, so I find it a but difficult that it's been forced on everyone but it seems to have been the way all along."