Modest terraced house in Cambridge Grade II listed for interior designs

Watch our report from Stuart Leithes

David Parr is not a famous name in Cambridge.

But in the late 1800s when he got home from working as a decorative artist in grand houses and churches he used the same skills and techniques to spruce up the walls of his own modest terraced house.

David Parr's house given Grade II listing Credit: ITV Anglia

It's now been turned into a museum and has just been given Grade II listed status in recognition of the rarity of the interior designs preserved on its walls.

It gives us a recognition and a quality stamp which will enable us to access funding in the future Shelley Lockwood, David Parr House

The designs survived because the house was later lived in by his grand-daughter Elsie Palmer, who died in 2013.

A charity was then set up to buy and restore it and David Parr House opened as a museum last year.

Like all musuems and attractions it's been impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions, but its also just received a grant of over £40,000 from Historic England to help them offer a virtual tour of the building.

We were fully booked at the begining of the year and have been looking for alternative ways for people to experience the house Charlotte Woodley, David Parr House

David Parr didn't get much recognition for his day job, but his name lives on through the preservation of his home where he spent decades creating his designs in his spare time.