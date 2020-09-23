New coronavirus cases in the Anglia region highest since May

Watch a video explaining the new restrictions introduced to help stop the spread of coronavirus

Nearly 300 more people in the Anglia region have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the Anglia region, which is the highest daily figure since May.

Public Health England reported on Wednesday there were 286 new cases in the area. It brings the weekly total of positive tests to 1,325 which is an increase of 13% compared to the 1,175 cases reported during the previous week.

Although the weekly cases have started to rise again after a few days of falling numbers, the rate of new infections in the Anglia region is not occurring as rapidly as nationally.

Across the UK there were an addition 6,178 new cases reported on Wednesday compared to 4,926 reported on Tuesday. The week-on-week increase nationally is 37%.

New coronavirus cases in the Anglia region reported on 23 September

Bedfordshire - 49

Cambridgeshire - 27

Essex - 77

Hertfordshire - 53

Milton Keynes - 14

Norfolk - 24

Northamptonshire - 32

Rutland - 2

Suffolk - 8

Bedfordshire is the three unitary areas of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock.

The latest weekly data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) reveals that 6,104 people have died with coronavirus in the Anglia region.

The weekly numbers have been declining each week since the peak of the pandemic in mid April.

The graph shows how the number of people dying with coronavirus in the Anglia region has declined since the peak of the pandemic in April. Credit: Data from the Office of National Statistics

The information from the ONS is subject to a delay as it relies on the registrations of deaths so the figures it published this week are for the period up to 11 September.

The ONS reported four deaths in the latest week of data to 11 September in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex and Hertfordshire.

Since then, the Care Quality Commission has reported a further three deaths in care home in Cambridgeshire, Essex and Norfolk.

Hospitals in the region have also reported an additional five deaths of patients since 12th September.