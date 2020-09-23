Staff at Essex private mental health hospital caught abusing patients

Inspectors have revealed that staff at a private mental health hospital in Essex were caught on camera dragging, slapping and kicking a patient .

The Care Quality Commission carried out an unannounced inspection of Cygnet Yew Trees in Kirby-le-Soken in Essex after provider Cygnet Health Care reported allegations of patient abuse.

Inspectors visited the 10-bed facility for women aged 18 and above who have a learning disability in July and August.

The report says some staff subjected patients to emotional and physical abuse.

We reviewed 21 episodes of CCTV footage and witnessed staff drag, slap and kick a patient CQC report

The report adds they witnessed staff shove a patient and staff using verbal and non-verbal communication with patients, the content of which the hospital assessed as a trigger for patients' anxiety.

We saw extremely negative interactions where staff visibly became angry with patients, threw items in the vicinity of patients and stood very close to patients with intimidating body language CQC report

The report said that nine of the 21 CCTV clips they viewed showed examples of staff abusing patients, acting inappropriately or delivering a poor standard of care.

Managers suspended eight permanent members of staff from working at the hospital.

The report said Cygnet's leadership has also made referrals to the police and offered psychological support to patients who experienced abuse.

There were eight patients using the service at the time of the inspection, but there is now nobody there, the CQC said.

The facility is rated as inadequate by the CQC and is subject to enforcement action.