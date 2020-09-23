A pair of Suffolk police officers, who stopped a man armed with a shotgun threatening to kill children, have been nominated for a national police bravery award.

PC Jordan Tuck and PC Peter French were called to a domestic incident at a property in September last year.

They managed to find and evacuate three children and an adult to safety, who all feared for their lives.

When officers try to detain the man outdoors, he pointed the shotgun directly at the them.

Both unarmed officers told the man to drop the weapon, but he instead, doused a shed in petrol before setting light to it.

As they waited for armed back up, the man dropped the weapon to the ground and they managed to get him and the shotgun under their control.

It later transpired that the man had fired the weapon, but it failed to discharge.

The man pleaded guilty to numerous firearms offences as well as threatening to kill, ABH, arson and assault charges. He was sentenced to five and a half year in prison.

Suffolk Police Federation Chairman Darren Harris said the officers had been understandably fearful for their lives, but that didn't stop them from saving the lives of everyone in the house.

"Police officers never know what the call will be when it comes in," said Darren.

"It was an extraordinary scene, and Jordan and Peter were incredibly brave to get these children out of the way and to safety.

"Anything could have happened, and it's only through their absolute courage and tenacity that this incident did not become a tragic one.

We are very proud of our colleagues and pleased that this violent man is behind bars where he belongs."

PC Jordan Tuck and PC Peter French will now join colleagues from across the country at the National Police Bravery Awards in London.

The ceremony was meant to take place in July but was postponed because of the pandemic and will now be held next year.

John Apter, National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: "We are incredibly proud of all the nominees from across England and Wales. The actions of these courageous officers provide a small snapshot of the amazing work our colleagues carry out day in and day out.

"PC Jordan Tuck and PC Peter French are heroes, plain and simple. What brilliant police work and complete courage. We are very proud of them."