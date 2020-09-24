Businesses in the East react to Rishi's latest rescue plan

Businesses in the East have given a cautious welcome to Chancellor Rishi Sunak's latest coronavirus rescue plan.

Iain McCarten only took over The Last Bar and Brasserie in Norwich on September 1st.

He knows it's a massive gamble. So would the chancellor help by serving up some good news?

He did extend the VAT cut from 20 to 5 per cent for firms in hospitality and tourism until next March. And his 'pay as you grow' plan gives businesses 10 years to repay loans.

Iain's welcomed the help but says it's hard for businesses like his which are still seeing far fewer customers through the door.

He says he's managed to keep 15 people in work throughout the pandemic and is determined to keep going.

The Chancellor also announced a new Job Support Scheme which will help workers on part-time hours because of coronavirus disruption to the economy. It's something the Judge Business School in Cambridge says will help tackle the economic impact of Coronavirus.

Under the scheme, the government will top up the wages of people who are on reduced hours due to the coronavirus crisis.

The new finance scheme for workers will "directly support" the wages of people in viable jobs who are working at least one-third of their normal hours.

Employers will continue to pay the wages of staff for the hours they work - but for the hours not worked, the government and the employer will each pay one third of their equivalent salary.