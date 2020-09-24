Piers Corbyn among Covid sceptics staging mass rally in Norwich

Two people were arrested and three reported after a protest against coronavirus restrictions staged in Norwich.

The coronavirus sceptic Piers Corbyn, the brother of former Labour leader, was among the protestors today (24 September).

A group of about 50 people gathered at the Haymarket at noon to voice their objections to mask wearing and other Covid-19 precautions.

Protestors carried posters claiming Covid is not the threat the Government claims Credit: Sam Fox

It's thought to be part of a series of protests called the Covid-19 Truth Tour. The protestors are due in Cambridge tomorrow.

Norfolk Police said they tried to resolve the gathering by engaging, explaining, and encouraging people to follow the new regulations.

But there were two arrests.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault for allegedly coughing in a person's face while a 37-year-old woman was arrested after refusing to provide her details to police. Both have been taken into custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Three men have been reported for the offence of organising a gathering, in breach of the Health Protection Regulations.