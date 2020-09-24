PM backs police on Covid enforcement while Chancellor unveils new rescue package

While the Chancellor was unveiling a new rescue package to help businesses hit by Covid-19, his boss Boris Johnson was visiting Northamptonshire Police.

He paid a visit to the force HQ to meet new recruits and said he was there to support police as they get increased powers to enforce the flouting of coronavirus rules.

Mr Johnson sat in one of the force's new interceptor cars before heading to a sports hall to watch recruits practice first aid.

“I should have my mask on shouldn’t I,” the PM told one of the recruits as she delivered CPR to a dummy.

Mr Johnson’s visit comes a few days after his speech in which he announced tougher punishments for those who flout the Covid-19 restrictions

Asked why he was not sitting behind the Chancellor during Thursday's economic statement, the Prime Minister said he fully supported the measures being announced.

"What I'm doing (in Northamptonshire) today is setting out the vital corollary of those measures. They won't help unless everybody works together, we all work together, to drive the virus down and the way we can do that is to follow the guidance, the rule of six, stay spaced, make sure you self-isolate if you're contacted by NHS Test and Trace - £500 if you do, £10,000 fine if you don't.

The Prime Minister in a police car in Northampton Credit: PA Images

"A £200 fine for not wearing a mask in the right place, a £10,000 fine potentially if you organise a gathering of more than 30 - these are very considerable fines and it is important that everybody works together to, as I say, drive the virus down now - stitch in time saves nine - and protect the economy."

Asked if it remained true from what he said in March - that people should not be penalised for doing the right thing - the Prime Minister said: "What the Chancellor is saying today - we're continuing to do everything we can to support the work force, jobs and livelihoods throughout the crisis and again some very creative and imaginative proposals from the Chancellor.

"But the really important thing is everybody follows the guidance that we set out," Mr Johnson added.

"That's why I'm here today in Northamptonshire talking to the police about what they're doing to underpin, to support the enforcement of those rules. It's absolutely vital that everybody does that. "I know that people think it's a great package of new rules to press the virus but will it be enforced? And my message is - yes it will be, and there will be serious fines for people who don't comply. Boris Johnson

Mr Johnson said it was crucial for people to follow the guidance of the new NHS Test and Trace app.

That's the best way to stop the spread of the virus and just bear in mind now that there are also fines for people who don't follow the guidance and that is what I'm trying to say today. Boris Johnson

He said the police do an amazing job and pointed out that the number of police officers was being boosted.

"They have all sorts of things to do but what they must also do now is help us to enforce the guidance, help the public to work together, get the rate of reproduction of the virus down, protect education and the economy, and save lives."