A Professor from Anglia Ruskin University, in Cambridge, has created a brand-new Covid testing device that can return results in less than 20 minutes.

Stephen Bustin is a Professor of Molecular Medicine and is based off-campus in Chelmsford in Essex.

The device is called 'Cov2-ID', and was developed in collaboration with NHS staff at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. They say it's a 'robust' and 'reliable' machine that's returned 100% accurate results in almost 30 patient samples taken.

The 'Cov2-ID' testing device Credit: Anglia Ruskin University

Why is this test so unique?

This testing device is unique because it detects three viral targets, making it more reliable than other tests that only look at just one.

It's also able to detect the viral load, which is the amount of virus present in each patient.

The Prime Minister says there's not enough testing capacity Credit: ITV News Anglia

It comes as the Prime Minister admits that there are issues with the current testing system in the UK, particularly because of the length of time it takes to get results back from laboratories.

Asked at the Liaison Committee whether the UK has enough testing capacity, the PM responded: "No, we don't."

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has also said the testing issues could take weeks to resolve because there's been such a surge in demand lately.

Professor Bustin says 'Cov2-ID' will enable fast and simple tests to be carried out. It makes this test particularly ideal for schools, GP surgeries, airports and much more.

Unfortunately, the existing tests available for COVID-19 are inadequate for testing and monitoring populations for viral spread. The tests not only need to identify who has the virus, but they need to work quickly enough to stop them passing it on. Professor Bustin

Some people in the Anglia region say they've had to travel hundreds of miles for a coronavirus test due to the lack of capacity locally.

Professor Bustin says his test will help prevent laboratory backlog: