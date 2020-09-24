Latest Wind Warning for the Anglia region: Strong winds expected Friday
Strong northerly winds may lead to some disruption from Friday morning and through the evening
Valid 9am Friday 24th September until midnight
What to expect
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves
The Details
A period of strong northerly winds is expected to develop across East Anglia on Friday morning and persist into the evening.
Gusts of 45-55 mph are likely at times across parts of East Anglia with 60-65 mph gusts at times in coastal districts.
Persistent rain may also prove an additional hazard.