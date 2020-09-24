Latest Wind Warning for the Anglia region: Strong winds expected Friday

Latest Yellow Wind Warning for the East of England Credit: Met Office

Strong northerly winds may lead to some disruption from Friday morning and through the evening

Valid 9am Friday 24th September until midnight

What to expect

  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

  • Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

  • Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

  • It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

The Details

A period of strong northerly winds is expected to develop across East Anglia on Friday morning and persist into the evening.

Gusts of 45-55 mph are likely at times across parts of East Anglia with 60-65 mph gusts at times in coastal districts.

Persistent rain may also prove an additional hazard.

