Latest Yellow Wind Warning for the East of England

Strong northerly winds may lead to some disruption from Friday morning and through the evening

Valid 9am Friday 24th September until midnight

What to expect

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

The Details

A period of strong northerly winds is expected to develop across East Anglia on Friday morning and persist into the evening.

Gusts of 45-55 mph are likely at times across parts of East Anglia with 60-65 mph gusts at times in coastal districts.

Persistent rain may also prove an additional hazard.

