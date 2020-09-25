Autumn blast of wet and windy weather hits the East of England

Parts of north Norfolk have seen the wettest September day for more than 30 years as winds are forecast to gust to 60-70 mph along the East coast.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning into effect for gales or severe gales and Weybourne in Norfolk has already recorded a wind gust of 59 mph.

There is also flooding in many parts of Norfolk and Suffolk with rain continuing through Thursday night and expected to last through most of Friday.

One school in Norfolk has been partly closed because of flooding. Sprowston Community Academy is only open for Year 7 and Year 11 pupils after part of the science block was inundated with water.

A number of other schools in Norfolk have been shut because of power cuts.

Sprowston Community Academy on the outskirts of Norwich has been partly closed due to flooding Credit: ITV News Anglia

Trains have been suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe in Suffolk because there's a tree down across the line.

The Tropical House at Amazona Zoo in Cromer has been damaged by the storm and the zoo will be closed until Wednesday 30 September.

Nearly a month's worth of rain has fallen in 12 hours at North Walsham in Norfolk with 50 mm or 2 inches of rain.

Weybourne has seen 44 mm (1¾ inches) of rain in the 24 hours to 9am which made it the wettest September day there since records began in 1989.