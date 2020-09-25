A health and fitness coach from Milton Keynes is trying to break the world record for the number of chin ups in 24 hours.

Idai Makaya, who is 46, is aiming to complete more than 5,000 by Saturday morning after starting the marathon attempt at 10am on Friday.

He needs to do more than 5,094 of the muscle-straining exercises to set a new record.

The world record attempt for the most chin-ups in 24 hours is being streamed live on the internet Credit: YouTube

Idai is live streaming the challenge online - and is raising money to set up a charitable Foundation in memory of his brother Garai who died a sky-diving accident in South Africa in 2017.

You can watch the live video of the record attempt here