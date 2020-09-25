More than 300 new coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in a day

More than 300 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Anglia region according to the latest daily figures released by Public Health England.

It's the highest daily increase in the numbers since early May before mass testing became available.

There were 311 new cases reported on Thursday in the Anglia region among the 6,634 new cases recorded across the UK. The numbers are increasing in this area at a slower rate than the rest of the country with many parts of the East of England still recording among the lowest infection rates.

Over the past week the number of new coronavirus cases in the Eastern Counties has risen by a third since the previous week compared to a national increase of 48%.

Of the counties in the region, only Northamptonshire has seen a declining number of cases.

1,487 New coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region in the week to 24 Sept

1,114 New coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region in the week to 17 Sept

Coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 24 September

Bedfordshire - 268 - up by 132 compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 114 - up by 7 compared with the previous week

Essex - 365 - up by 139 compared with the previous week

Hertfordshire - 316 - up by 46 compared with the previous week

Milton Keynes - 60 - up by 27 compared with the previous week

Norfolk - 114 - up by 32 compared with the previous week

Northamptonshire - 178 - down by 13 compared with the previous week

Rutland - 5 - up 1 compared with the previous week

Suffolk - 30 - up 11 compared with the previous week

Bedfordshire is the three unitary areas of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock.

The graph shows the daily coronavirus cases recorded in the Anglia region since the start of the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to 21 September, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on 24 September on the Government's coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent three days (September 22-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Bolton continues to record the highest rate in England with 618 new cases were recorded in the seven days to 21 September - the equivalent of 218.4 per 100,000 people.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Luton with 53 cases per 100,000 people. East Cambridgeshire is currently recording the lowest infection rate in England with no new cases reported.