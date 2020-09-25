More than 300 new coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in a day
More than 300 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Anglia region according to the latest daily figures released by Public Health England.
It's the highest daily increase in the numbers since early May before mass testing became available.
There were 311 new cases reported on Thursday in the Anglia region among the 6,634 new cases recorded across the UK. The numbers are increasing in this area at a slower rate than the rest of the country with many parts of the East of England still recording among the lowest infection rates.
Over the past week the number of new coronavirus cases in the Eastern Counties has risen by a third since the previous week compared to a national increase of 48%.
Of the counties in the region, only Northamptonshire has seen a declining number of cases.
New coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region in the week to 24 Sept
New coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region in the week to 17 Sept
Coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 24 September
Bedfordshire - 268 - up by 132 compared with the previous week
Cambridgeshire - 114 - up by 7 compared with the previous week
Essex - 365 - up by 139 compared with the previous week
Hertfordshire - 316 - up by 46 compared with the previous week
Milton Keynes - 60 - up by 27 compared with the previous week
Norfolk - 114 - up by 32 compared with the previous week
Northamptonshire - 178 - down by 13 compared with the previous week
Rutland - 5 - up 1 compared with the previous week
Suffolk - 30 - up 11 compared with the previous week
Bedfordshire is the three unitary areas of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock.
Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.
The figures, for the seven days to 21 September, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).
The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on 24 September on the Government's coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent three days (September 22-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.
Bolton continues to record the highest rate in England with 618 new cases were recorded in the seven days to 21 September - the equivalent of 218.4 per 100,000 people.
The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Luton with 53 cases per 100,000 people. East Cambridgeshire is currently recording the lowest infection rate in England with no new cases reported.
Luton 53.0 (23.5)
Broxbourne 45.2 (20.6)
Hertsmere 34.3 (41.9)
Epping Forest 33.4 (14.4)
Bedford 32.9 (19.0)
Brentwood 32.5 (10.4)
St Albans 32.3 (38.4)
Harborough 32.0 (30.9)
Castle Point 31.0 (25.4)
Corby 30.5 (24.9)
Northampton 25.8 (32.5)
Watford 24.9 (18.6)
Great Yarmouth 23.2 (18.1)
Central Bedfordshire 22.5 (13.5)
Peterborough 22.2 (18.3)
Wellingborough 21.3 (22.6)
Uttlesford 20.8 (9.9)
Milton Keynes 20.8 (10.8)
Basildon 20.3 (13.9)
Harlow 19.5 (16.1)
Three Rivers 19.3 (17.1)
East Hertfordshire 18.7 (12.7)
Kettering 18.7 (30.5)
Southend-on-Sea 18.0 (16.4)
Rochford 16.0 (11.4)
Welwyn Hatfield 15.4 (22.8)
Colchester 15.4 (7.7)
Stevenage 14.8 (39.8)
South Kesteven 14.7 (23.9)
Norwich 14.2 (12.1)
Thurrock 13.2 (9.8)
Daventry 12.8 (17.5)
South Northamptonshire 12.7 (12.7)
East Northamptonshire 12.7 (18.0)
Rutland 12.5 (10.0)
Dacorum 12.3 (11.0)
Aylesbury Vale 11.5 (12.0)
North Hertfordshire 11.2 (17.2)
West Suffolk 11.2 (17.3)
King's Lynn and West Norfolk 10.6 (6.6)
Braintree 10.5 (3.9)
Cambridge 10.4 (11.2)
South Cambridgeshire 10.1 (11.3)
Chelmsford 9.5 (9.5)
Broadland 9.2 (6.9)
Huntingdonshire 9.0 (14.6)
Breckland 8.6 (15.0)
South Norfolk 7.8 (7.1)
Mid Suffolk 7.7 (5.8)
Babergh 7.6 (2.2)
Tendring 7.5 (4.8)
Fenland 6.9 (9.8)
Ipswich 6.6 (7.3)
East Suffolk 4.8 (6.0)
Maldon 4.6 (6.2)
South Holland 4.2 (14.7)
North Norfolk 2.9 (1.0)
East Cambridgeshire 0.0 (4.5)