University of Essex confirms outbreak of coronavirus among staff and students
The University of Essex has confirmed an outbreak of coronavirus among staff and students.
In a statement it says the outbreak is confirmed to the University's elite sports programme and associated junior programme. None of those affected live on the campus and they are now self isolating.
The University says it's working with the Essex contact tracing team to identify anyone who may have been in contact with those who've tested positive.
All students and staff are being offered tests to keep any potential spread of the infection under control.
The University also has extensive measures in place including enhanced cleaning regimes, increased hand washing and sanitising facilities, free face coverings and extensive signage to promote social distancing. Food packs for students who need to quarantine or self-isolate on our campus are also being provided