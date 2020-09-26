Corby, Northampton and Peterborough lifted from coronavirus watchlist

All areas of the Anglia region have been removed from the government's watchlist for Covid-19 outbreaks but positive tests are continuing to increase.

Corby, Northampton and Peterborough were lifted from the latest coronavirus surveillance report issued by Public Health England late on Friday.

The report says infections are growing across the country but particularly in the north of England. The Hertsmere area of Hertfordshire remains on the watchlist, which uses data from 11-17 September to monitor new cases.

There were 248 new cases of coronavirus reported in the Anglia region on Friday compared to 311 cases on Thursday.

Over the past seven days, there have now been 1,598 positive tests in the area - a 50% increase compared to the 1,065 tests in the previous week.

Coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 25 September

Bedfordshire - 303 - up by 178 compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 126 - up by 25 compared with the previous week

Essex - 405 - up by 180 compared with the previous week

Hertfordshire - 324 - up by 62 compared with the previous week

Milton Keynes - 59 - up by 21 compared with the previous week

Norfolk - 120 - up by 35 compared with the previous week

Northamptonshire - 189 - up by 26 compared with the previous week

Rutland - 4 - down 2 compared with the previous week

Suffolk - 68 - up 8 compared with the previous week

Bedfordshire is the three unitary areas of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock.

The graph shows the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus each week in the Anglia region until 20 September Credit: Data from Public Health England

In the week to 25 September, the NHS has reported ten hospital patients have died in the Anglia region with a coronavirus diagnosis compared to three deaths the previous week.

The patients died at Bedford Hospital, Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford and at the North West Anglia NHS Trust which runs Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon.

Some of the deaths reported by the NHS this week occurred much earlier in the pandemic but have only just been included in the figures.