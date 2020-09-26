New coronavirus cases in the Anglia region increase by 66% in a week

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in the Anglia region has risen by more than 600 in a week with an additional 1,600 new cases recorded in the past seven days.

According to figures posted by Public Health England on Saturday there were 208 more Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours in the Anglia region. On Friday, an additional 248 positive tests were reported.

The total in the past seven days is 1,653 compared with 993 new cases in the previous week. That is an increase of more than 66% in a week.

Across the UK, 6,042 new cases were reported on Saturday and a week-on-week increase of 55%.

The weekly figures in the Anglia region are the highest since May. However, the official figures at the peak of the pandemic are likely to be underestimates of the true numbers because testing was mainly limited to hospitals and other case settings. Mass testing became available from mid May.

The graph shows the number of new coronavirus cases recorded each day in the Anglia region since the start of the pandemic. Credit: Data from Public Health England

Coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 26 September

Bedfordshire - 318 - up by 205 compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 135 - up by 48 compared with the previous week

Essex - 414 - up by 193 compared with the previous week

Hertfordshire - 332 - up by 77 compared with the previous week

Milton Keynes - 61 - up by 23 compared with the previous week

Norfolk - 122 - up by 43 compared with the previous week

Northamptonshire - 202 - up by 69 compared with the previous week

Rutland - 7 - up 2 compared with the previous week

Suffolk - 62 - the same as the previous week

Bedfordshire is the three unitary areas of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock.

Initial indications appear to suggest that the infection rate is again rising rapidly in Bedfordshire and particularly in Luton where weekly cases have risen from 48 to 154.

Bedfordshire has seen the highest number of cases per head of population in the Anglia region over the course of this pandemic with 754 cases per 100,000 people.

The NHS reported on Saturday that one further patient had died with coronavirus in the region. It was the first Covid-19 death recorded at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow since May.

The NHS in the East of England says 50 patients are currently in hospital with coronavirus with five on ventilators.

In the week to the 24 September, 52 people were admitted to hospital in the region compared to 59 admissions in the the previous week.

The graph of coronavirus cases across the whole of England shows new infections are increasing at a greater rate than in the Anglia region Credit: Data from Public Health England

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to 23 September, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on 26 September on the Government's coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent three days (September 24-26) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Burnley is currently recording the highest rate in England with 228 new cases in the seven days to 23 September - the equivalent of 256 per 100,000 people.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Luton with 57.7 cases per 100,000 people. North Norfolk and East Cambridgeshire are currently recording the lowest infection rates in the country.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to 23 September (previous week in brackets)

Luton 57.7 (28.2)

Bedford 42.1 (17.9)

Harborough 41.6 (23.5)

Epping Forest 38.7 (18.2)

Brentwood 36.4 (14.3)

St Albans 35.0 (37.0)

Broxbourne 33.9 (39.1)

Castle Point 32.1 (25.4)

Corby 31.8 (23.5)

Hertsmere 31.5 (44.8)

Basildon 27.2 (15.5)

Great Yarmouth 27.2 (21.1)

Northampton 27.2 (25.8)

Harlow 26.4 (16.1)

Watford 25.9 (28.0)

Three Rivers 25.7 (16.1)

Peterborough 24.2 (14.3)

Southend-on-Sea 24.0 (13.7)

Central Bedfordshire 23.9 (16.6)

Wellingborough 21.3 (17.6)

Thurrock 20.6 (9.8)

Kettering 20.6 (23.6)

Rochford 20.6 (8.0)

Uttlesford 19.7 (16.4)

Milton Keynes 18.9 (15.6)

East Hertfordshire 18.0 (10.7)

Norwich 17.8 (7.1)

South Kesteven 17.6 (15.4)

Welwyn Hatfield 17.1 (17.1)

East Northamptonshire 16.9 (12.7)

Dacorum 16.2 (8.4)

Stevenage 15.9 (30.7)

North Hertfordshire 15.7 (19.5)

Daventry 15.1 (11.6)

Colchester 13.9 (8.2)

South Northamptonshire 13.8 (12.7)

Cambridge 13.6 (8.8)

Huntingdonshire 13.5 (10.1)

Aylesbury Vale 13.0 (11.5)

Broadland 10.7 (6.9)

Braintree 10.5 (5.9)

Chelmsford 10.1 (10.1)

South Cambridgeshire 10.1 (9.4)

Rutland 10.0 (12.5)

Breckland 10.0 (7.1)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 9.2 (6.6)

Fenland 8.8 (7.9)

West Suffolk 7.8 (17.3)

Ipswich 7.3 (8.0)

Mid Suffolk 6.7 (6.7)

Babergh 6.5 (3.3)

South Norfolk 6.4 (7.1)

South Holland 6.3 (4.2)

Tendring 6.1 (6.1)

East Suffolk 6.0 (3.6)

Maldon 4.6 (6.2)

East Cambridgeshire 2.2 (2.2)

North Norfolk 1.9 (1.0)

The Anglia region includes the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Milton Keynes, Northamptonshire and Rutland.