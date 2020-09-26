Power cuts, trees torn down and historic ferry sunk as storm batters the region

Clear-up operations are continuing today as wild weather batters the east.

Torrential rain led to flooding in some parts while high winds tore hundreds of trees down and caused power cuts, with Norfolk particularly badly hit.

On the Essex coast, the historic Harwich Harbour foot ferry sank in the storm.

The boat, which has linked Essex and Suffolk since 1912, got into trouble yesterday afternoon.

The Harwich Haven Authority said the severity of the weather meant it was too dangerous to try and recover the ferry until this morning (Sept 26).

A marine support crew has now towed it to a safer mooring but the ferry has sustained "significant damage".

Its owners said they were devastated.

We are shocked as we have lost our livelihood. Owners, Harwich Harbour Ferry

Across the region, emergency services worked together to try and clear routes blocked by fallen trees.

At Syderstone, near Fakenham, several trees came down - leaving one driver stuck underneath.

UK Power Networks said engineers were "working as quickly as is safely possible to repair power lines damages by sustained high winds, particularly across the Norwich area".

Some homes were left without power overnight and by lunchtime today there were still more than 6,000 properties cut off.

A spokesman said: "We understand how difficult it is to be without electricity, and prepared for the weather with extra field staff and call takers working.""If you see an overhead line down, please keep people well clear and call our emergency power cut helpline on 105."