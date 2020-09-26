Stevenage's League Two clash at Bradford City on Saturday will go ahead as planned, despite three Boro players testing positive for coronavirus.

Stevenage decided to fork out £3,500 to test every member of the first team squad and staff after a player started showing "mild Covid-19" symptoms on Thursday.

His test came back as positive, and it's now been confirmed a further two players have also contracted the virus.

Stevenage haven't revealed the identity of the players involved, but after consulting with the EFL, the match at Bradford will definitely take place as scheduled.

Clubs are currently only told to test players and staff if they show symptoms, but chairman Phil Wallace has called on the EFL to make weekly tests mandatory.

The game at Valley Parade will go ahead as planned. Credit: PA

We feel we did the right thing testing everyone. It changed our travel plans but we’re happy we’ve got clarity on our position, are able to play the game and look forward to taking on Bradford today. Phil Wallace, Stevenage chairman

“I believe every club needs to get weekly testing in place going forward to reduce the chances of a sudden surge in infection rates and we have to find a way to pay for this that doesn’t cause even more financial damage to clubs," Mr Wallace said.

"The EFL simply can’t leave it to clubs to decide who gets tested and who doesn’t for all sorts of fairly obvious reasons.

"With what’s in front of us, I believe we have to find a way to get weekly testing funded. This virus is here to stay so each and every one of our players will probably catch it at some point. If we test on a specific day each week, we have a chance of managing the spread within our squads."