City star linked with move to Leeds United

Norwich City could be set to see another of young stars leave the club.

Premier League side Leeds United have reportedly tabled a £15m bid for Todd Cantwell.

The England Under-21 international was left out of the Canaries Championship match against Bournemouth earlier today. City lost that game 1-0.

Star's future up in the air? Credit: PA Images

It's the second time in less than a week that the club's preparations for a game have been disrupted by transfer speculation. Defender Max Aarons was the subject of apparent interest from La Liga giant Barcelona just prior to last week's match with Preston.

Emi Buendia, who was keen on returning to the Premier League, is now likely to stay at Carrow Road if Cantwell completes his move. It also means the club are likely to keep hold of Striker Teemu Pukki, despite interest from Wolves, Leeds, Sheffield United, Aston Villa and West Brom this summer.

Emi Buendia, Max Aarons and Teemu Pukki have also attracted interest Credit: PA Images

The Norfolk-born Cantwell has come through the club's academy and has scored eight goals in 70 appearances.

The 22-year-old impressed last season despite the Canaries finishing bottom of || the Premier League, scoring six times in 37 games.

Norwich have already sold Jamal Lewis for an initial £15million to Newcastle earlier this month.