Essex continue county cricket domination

Essex reasserted their status as English cricket’s red-ball standard bearers by claiming the inaugural Bob Willis Trophy after a five-day draw against Somerset was settled on first-innings runs at Lord’s.

The Chelmsford side are the reigning county champions, having also taken the honour in 2017, and now have a third title in four years after doing just enough to edge what could be the first in a new tradition of first-class season deciders.

In the end neither side were able to do enough for an outright win – Essex finishing on 179 for six after a 27-over stand between Ryan Ten Doeschate (46) and Adam Wheater (14no) killed off their opponents’ hopes.

Essex knew they held an ace up their sleeve in the form of their 36-run lead from the first half of the game that effectively acted as a tie-breaker.

Former Essex Stalwart Graham Napier expresses his delight

The key performance over the past week belonged to Sir Alastair Cook, whose magnificent 172 on day three almost single-handedly allowed Essex to overhaul Somerset’s 301.