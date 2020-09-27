Matt Ratana murder: Man arrested in Norwich on suspicion of supplying firearm

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a police officer at a custody centre in London have arrested a man in Norwich on suspicion of supplying a firearm.

Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was originally from New Zealand, died in hospital after the gunman opened fire at Croydon Custody Centre in the early hours of Friday.

In the early hours of today (Sept 27), a man was arrested in Norwich. He is currently in custody at a South London police station.

Flowers are left to pay their respects to police officer Sergeant Matt Ratana. Credit: PA

The Met Police said the arrest formed part of the "detailed and thorough" investigation into the murder of Sgt Ratana.

A suspect for his shooting remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick led tributes to Sgt Ratana, who was described as "a talented police officer, captain of his recruits training class."