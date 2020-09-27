Serious Luton crash shows 'dangers of using electric scooters on public roads'

Police in Bedfordshire say a serious crash in Luton is a stark reminder of the dangers of using electric scooters on public roads.

It happened in Hastings Street yesterday lunchtime, when a Peugeot Eurobus and an electric scooter collided.

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them.

Rentable electric scooters are currently being trialled in several parts of the region.