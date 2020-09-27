Woman dies in four-car 'hit and run' crash in Essex

A woman in her 30s has died in a hospital after a four-car crash on the M11 in Essex last night.

Another woman is said to be seriously injured after the crash at 10.10pm in the southbound lane of the M11 in Harlow.

The crash involved an Audi, a BMW, a Volkswagen Passat and a fourth vehicle that fled the scene. The southbound carriageway of the M11 between junctions 8 for Stansted and 7 for Harlow remain closed today as police investigate. Drivers are urged to re-route any journeys through the area.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said:

We need to speak to anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam of it. In particular we need to speak to anyone who saw how an Audi and another vehicle were being driven and interacted with each other in the moments before the collision. Essex police spokesperson

Anyone with dash camera footage or information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident 1337, or to do so anonymously via Crimestoppers.