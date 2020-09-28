Averil Hart inquest: Diary extracts describe teen's fear as body weakened

Watch a report from ITV Anglia's Matthew Hudson

An inquest has heard extracts from the secret diary of a Suffolk teenager who died following a battle with anorexia.

Averil Hart, from Newton near Sudbury, died at Addenbrooke's Hospital on 15 December 2012.

The opening day of the hearing heard how she wrote about losing weight during her first term at the University of East Anglia, and the guilt she felt at not telling anyone.

She also disclosed her fear at the way her body was weakening and pain increased.

The 19-year-old was found unconscious in her university room in the week leading up to her death, and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, before being taken to Addenbrooke's.

Averil had been treated for the eating disorder anorexia nervosa since 2008; her family have been campaigning for an independent investigation into what led to her death.

Averil was studying at the University of East Anglia when she was taken to hospital Credit: Hart family

That involved submitting a complaint to the Health Service Ombudsman, which published a report in 2017 stating that "every organisation that provided care for Averil failed in some way".

Averil's death was one of five fatalities of patients with anorexia being treated by various NHS services in the East of England between 2012 and 2018.

Inquests for Emma Brown, 27, Amanda Bowles, 45, Madeline Wallace, 18 and Maria Jakes, 24, have already taken place.

All have been overseen by the Assistant Coroner for Cambridgeshire, Sean Horstead, who is looking to see if there are any systemic issues linking all five deaths.

The inquest is expected to last four weeks and takes place partly at Peterborough Town Hall and partly at Huntingdon racecourse, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

