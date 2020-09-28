Conservation charity sets out green recovery plan

A farm in Cambridgeshire has been praised in a new report looking at ways to tackle nature loss.

Hope Farm in Knapwell uses wildlife-friendly techniques to protect wild species. The RSPB is calling for new laws and funding to encourage more farms to do the same.

The conservation charity has set out a green recovery plan for addressing the nature and climate crisis, with legal targets, investment in nature and reform to agriculture, land and water management and fisheries.

The RSPB is calling for more funding and targets to promote wildlife-friendly agriculture. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Beccy Speight, RSPB chief executive, said: "Now is the time to invest in nature, set targets and implement policies that will ensure we have sustainable, nature-rich, healthy communities and a green, resilient economy for generations to come.

"There's never been a greater need or a greater opportunity."

The RSPB's green recovery plan points to places such as Barratt Homes' Kingsbrook on the edge of Aylesbury, where 60% of the site is wildlife friendly green spaces, in addition to gardens, as how things can be done well.

It also highlights sites such as its Minsmere Reserve on the Suffolk coast, which has helped birds such as avocets return, Hope Farm in Cambridgeshire which demonstrates wildlife-friendly farming, and efforts to restore peatland to store carbon and boost wild species in the Fens.