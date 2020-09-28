Hospital and university to collaborate on major study into bladder cancer

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn is collaborating with Anglia Ruskin University on an important study into bladder cancer.

Dr Lee Smith and Dr Cristian Ilie Credit: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Doctors at both institutions are investigating how physical activity can improve outcomes for patients diagnosed with bladder cancer.

We want to look directly at the effects exercise has on patients newly diagnosed with bladder cancer. Some patients with bladder cancer see an increase in incontinence or are fitted with a stoma, these symptoms can often have a direct effect on patient mental health and wellbeing. The project also aims to look into how regular exercise can improve mental health for those living with bladder cancer Dr Lee Smith, Anglia Ruskin University

The pilot study is being backed Action Bladder Cancer UK who have supplied the team with a £10,000 grant.

30 Volunteers

It will work with 30 volunteers, comparing 15 who are using exercise intervention and 15 who are not.

The participants will be aged between 60 to 70 years old, overweight and living a sedentary lifestyle.

It's hoped that if the pilot study proves successful, it will be rolled out nationally.

I’m very proud to be a part of this QEH-lead research study. While similar interventions have been made into different cancers and other diseases, it’s important that we continue to look at holistic patient care, rather than just the medical and clinical sides. That way, we can offer our patients the best care possible. Dr Cristian Ilie, Urology Consultant at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Healthcare professionals, physiotherapists and personal trainers will work together to develop the physical exercise programme.Cancer Research UK: Bladder cancer help

NHS Choices: Bladder cancer