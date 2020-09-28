Man convicted of firearms offences

A man from Ipswich has been convicted of firearm offences after an incident last December.

Patrick Connor Smith who is 29 and from Dombey Road in the town appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday 25th September where he was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

At an earlier court hearing he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a prohibitive firearm and one count of possession of prohibitive ammunition.

In the early hours of 6 December police found guns and ammunition in the boot of a car in connection with a search at a property on Goldsmiths Road in Ipswich. Further enquiries led to the arrest of Mr Smith. He was subsequently charged with possession of cocaine and three counts of possession of a knife.

In August 2020 he was also charged with two counts of possession of a prohibitive firearm, namely automatic pistols, and possession of prohibited ammunition.